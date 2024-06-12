Putin reshuffles commission on military-technical cooperation

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree to appoint new members of the commission on military-technical cooperation with foreign countries.

The president will be the commission’s chairman. His deputies in the commission will be Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu. Kremlin Aide Alexey Dyumin was appointed executive secretary of the commission, and Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev was named his deputy.

The commission will also include Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov.