Seoul aware that arms supplies to Kiev will only ruin relations with Russia — ambassador

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. South Korea’s authorities understand that potential weapons supplies to Ukraine will not change the battlefield situation but rather only ruin relations with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinovyev said.

"South Korea understands quite well that if its weapons are supplied to Ukraine the battlefield situation will not change. But our bilateral relations will be seriously harmed. If our relations with the West, according to politicians, are spoiled for generations to come, luckily, this cannot be said about Russia and South Korea," he said in an interview with RTVI.

He recalled South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s recent interview. "Western correspondents tried to make him say something to criticize Russia but failed. In particular, Yoon Suk Yeol said that under its laws, South Korea cannot supply weapons to conflict zones. That is why Seoul is guided by this approach in what concerns arms supplies to Ukraine as well," the Russian ambassador said.

"But if this red line is crossed relations will be wrecked for long. It is hard to maintain ties with a foreign partner who supplies weapons used to kill our soldiers, officers and civilians," he added.