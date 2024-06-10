Three people wounded in Ukrainian attack on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have attacked the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, injuring three local residents, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"The town of Shebekino was attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces. According to preliminary information, three civilians were wounded. An ambulance crew is taking a man with multiple shrapnel arm and leg wounds and a chest wound to Hospital No. 2 of the city of Belgorod. The crews are taking two women with various shrapnel wounds to the regional clinical hospital," the governor wrote.

According to Gladkov, the attack damaged electric power lines. Partial blackouts have been recorded in Shebekino as well as in the villages of Nezhegol and Rzhevka. First responders are working on site.