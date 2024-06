ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 7. /TASS/. Air defenses have destroyed three Ukrainian missiles approaching the Rostov Region, Governor Vasily Golubev has said.

"Air defenses have exposed a missile attack from Ukraine. Three missiles approaching the Rostov Region were destroyed," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The attack occurred around 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (8:00 a.m. GMT), the consequences on the ground are being specified.