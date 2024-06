UNITED NATIONS, June 6. /TASS/. Russia has requested a UN Security Council a meeting for June 14 in light of the decision of Western countries to strike Russian territory with their weapons, the country’s mission to the UN said.

"Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council for June 14 in connection with the fact that Western countries have given Kiev a green light to use weapons supplied by them to strike Russia," the mission said in a statement on its Telegram channel.