Moscow has something to offer Beijing in military-technical field — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russia and China have been holding joint military exercises and will continue doing so, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of world news agencies organized by TASS.

"We, as you know, conduct exercises, including military exercises, and we will keep doing so. We are also working in the field of military-technical cooperation. We have a great deal to offer our Chinese friends. Our Chinese friends are interested in joint work in this area," he said.

The cooperation between Russia and China in the international arena has been a deterrent and an element of stability, the Russian leader concluded.