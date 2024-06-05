Ukrainian shelling kills five-year-old child in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has killed a five-year-old child in the Zaporozhye Region, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"I have just discussed the situation in the village of Novozlatopol in the Kuibyshevsky Municipal District with emergency services. Eleven people suffered severe injuries in an artillery strike by the Ukrainian military yesterday; a five-year-old child died of injuries in the intensive care unit," he wrote on Telegram.

Balitsky added that assistance would be provided to the family of the child.