Putin to take part in SPIEF plenary session on June 7 — TV

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7, according to an excerpt of the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show posted on journalist Pavel Zarubin’s Telegram channel.

According to the preview, the Russian president will also hold a meeting with the cabinet next week.

The head of state participates in the SPIEF every year, delivering a substantial speech.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is set to take place on June 5-8. This year’s event is themed "The Foundations of a Multipolar World - The Formation of New Areas of Growth." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s information partner.