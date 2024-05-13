Russian forces repelled 15 Ukrainian attacks over past week, analyst says

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. Russian servicemen repulsed 15 enemy counterattacks on the border of the Lugansk People's Republic last week, causing the enemy to lose about 3,000 soldiers and mercenaries, military analyst Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Over the past week, Ukrainian armed formations continued to attempt offensive operations in the Donetsk and Slobozhansk areas. From May 5 to May 10, 2024, units of the battlegroups West and South repelled 15 enemy counterattacks. Losses of Ukrainian armed formations over the period amounted to about 3,000 Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries," he said.

Marochko added that Russian forces destroyed six tanks, including two Leopard tanks, as well as over 40 different vehicles, including armored vehicles, field artillery guns and three counter-battery stations during the abovementioned period.