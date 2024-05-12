Russian envoy sees good prospects for energy, fishing cooperation with Mauritius

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. There are good prospects for cooperation between Russia and Mauritius in the fields of energy, information technologies and fishing, Moscow’s Ambassador to the Indian Ocean island country Konstantin Klimovsky said in an interview with TASS.

"Work is constantly underway to improve the legal framework of bilateral relations," the diplomat pointed out. "Our countries have good prospects for diversifying economic ties and developing cooperation in the fields of fishing, oceanographic research, seafood processing, maritime transport, information and telecommunication technologies, energy, higher education, culture and sports," the envoy added. According to him, Russian investors are also interested in working in Mauritius.

"Last year, Russia and Mauritius celebrated 55 years of diplomatic relations. On that occasion, the embassy organized the second Russian film festival, screening movies by our major film studio Mosfilm," Klimovsky noted. "An exhibition of the achievements of the Soviet and Russian space programs took place at the Rajiv Gandhi Science Center and flowers were laid to the bust of the first man in space Yuri Gagarin that the embassy installed at the center in 2021," the Russian ambassador said.