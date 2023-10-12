Kim Jong Un’s visit encouraged friends, frustrated enemies of Russia, DPRK — Russian envoy

SEOUL, October 12. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia encouraged friends of Russia and North Korea and "caused an uproar among enemies" of the two countries, Russian Ambassador to DPRK Alexander Matsegora said.

The envoy delivered his speech before viewing a documentary about Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia, the Russian embassy said on social media. He noted that the visit took place "amid an extremely difficult international situation and was crucial for both regional and global politics."

"Its success encouraged friends of Russia and North Korea on all continents, and at the same time caused an uproar in the camp of our common enemies. This means that we are in the right, that we stand on the just side of the modern world," Matsegora said.

According to the envoy, although not much time has passed since the North Korean leader’s visit, calling the Russia-DPRK summit at the Vostochny Spaceport "historic is totally justified."

"Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un had a deep discussion and reached important agreements on a wide array of issues of Russian-Korean cooperation in many areas," the envoy explained, calling the meeting’s outcome a clear action plan.

Kim Jong Un visited Russia on September 12-17. On September 13, he had talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Spaceport. The North Korean leader also visited the Gagarin Aviation Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, the Knevichi Airport, and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate. He also attended the ‘Sleeping Beauty’ ballet in the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theater, visited the Far Eastern Federal University, the aquarium and a factory of the Arnika Group, which specializes in production of food and fodder materials and ingredients.