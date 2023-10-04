Ukraine’s extremist website Mirotvorets controlled by West - Russia’s UN mission

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s extremist website Mirotvorets, which publishes personal data of people deemed as enemies of Ukraine by the portal's authors, is under the West's control, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"This website is considered Ukrainian, but in reality it is controlled from somewhere in the West," the diplomat said, suggesting that it might be controlled from Canada or the United States.

"The server itself is not under Ukraine’s control. It is most likely kept within the reach of the US authorities, who have the opportunity to block it and punish those behind it. But they are not doing this," Polyansky added.

He went on to say that Mirotvorets contains personal information about more than 350 minors and this fact is "absolutely outrageous." At the same time, relevant bodies of the United Nations have been "very modest about this fact," Polyansky added.

Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website was launched in 2014 to publish personal data of everyone allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine’s national security. By the spring of 2010 it contained entries with personal information about 240,000 people from various countries, obtained through unlawful methods. According to the Russian Prosecutor General’s office, the website was created as an instrument of repression of dissenting politicians and journalists and constitutes a blatant violation of Ukraine’s commitments under the European Convention on Human Rights.