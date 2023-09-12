Russian government sees no need to raise taxes — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The national government does not consider necessary to increase taxes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The government does not see the need to do this so far," Putin said.

