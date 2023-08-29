Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in DPR, top brass reports

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a missile strike, wiping out a Ukrainian military train with ammunition in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"A missile strike at an unloading station near the settlement of Dorozhnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic destroyed a Ukrainian army’s military train carrying artillery ammunition. In addition, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 93rd mechanized brigade was eliminated near the settlement of Druzhkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces repulse six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems repulsed six attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 43rd and 115th mechanized brigades and 25th air assault brigade near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours," it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk area over the past 24 hours amounted to 50 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles, the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy 80 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the [Russian] battlegroup Center in interaction with aircraft and artillery repulsed three attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 12th special operations brigade, 21st and 63rd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Kremennaya and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 80 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks, the ministry reported.

Russian forces improve forward edge positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army attack and improved their forward edge positions in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding more than 340 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup repulsed an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 59th motorized infantry brigade near the settlement of Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and improved their forward edge positions," the ministry said in a statement.

The enemy’s losses in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours amounted to "over 340 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, six armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and an Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot in DPR over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Near the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 79th air assault brigade was destroyed," it said.

In the south Donetsk direction, units of Russia’s battlegroup East in interaction with army aircraft and artillery destroyed up to 100 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, an Akatsiya howitzer and a Giatsint-B howitzer over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian command posts in DPR over past day

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian command posts in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Near the settlement of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two command/observation posts of units from the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup supported by aircraft and artillery repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army’s 46th air mobile brigade near the settlement of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," it said.

Russian forces also destroyed as many as 90 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, three US-made M777 artillery systems and two US-made M119 howitzers and a UK-made FH70 field gun in the Zaporozhye area over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

Russian forces eliminate 20 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 20 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept anti-ship missile, 27 Ukrainian drones over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted a Neptune anti-ship missile and 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities intercepted two rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune anti-ship missile and two HARM anti-radiation missiles," the ministry said in a statement.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian air defense systems also destroyed 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, in particular, in areas near the settlements of Shipilovka, Kremennaya, Sofiyevka, Zhitlovka and Zaliman in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kirillovka and Zaitsevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Mirnoye and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region, it said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 132 areas, the ministry reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 466 Ukrainian warplanes, 247 combat helicopters, 6,206 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,555 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,146 multiple rocket launchers, 6,107 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,508 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.