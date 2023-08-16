Russian forces destroy Ukrainian air defense radar in Nikolayev Region

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian air defense radar in the Nikolayev Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"Near the settlement of Pervomaiskoye in the Nikolayev Region, an ST-68 aerial target detection, identification and tracking radar was destroyed. Near the settlement of Paraskoviyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade was eliminated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 143 areas, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse nine Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces continued offensive operations and repulsed nine Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup conducted offensive operations in the assigned areas of responsibility and improved their forward edge positions. With the support of aircraft and artillery fire, nine attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 32nd and 44th mechanized brigades and 95th air assault brigade were repulsed in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Olshana and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian military lost as many as 85 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery gun in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 55 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 55 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 55 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack as a result of professional actions by units of the battlegroup Center, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 250 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed about 250 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in that direction amounted to 250 Ukrainian personnel, three infantry fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, two D-20 howitzers and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours. Near the settlement of Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 24th mechanized brigade, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate over 140 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces eliminated over 140 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to over 140 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system," the spokesman said.

In the south Donetsk direction, units of Russia’s battlegroup East, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrowers inflicted damage by combined firepower on Ukrainian army units near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup supported by army aircraft and artillery repulsed two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault brigade in areas near the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also wiped out two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 117th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Kirovo in the Zaporozhye Region, he said.

"The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 170 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a US-made M777 artillery system," the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate 35 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 35 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 35 Ukrainian personnel and five motor vehicles were eliminated as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack aircraft in DPR

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), intercepted four HIMARS and two Uragan rockets and destroyed 26 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 plane near the settlement of Novotroitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In the past 24 hours, they intercepted four rockets of the HIMARS and two rockets of the Uragan multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, they destroyed 26 unmanned aerial vehicles," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 459 Ukrainian warplanes, 246 combat helicopters, 5,787 unmanned aerial vehicles, 431 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,330 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 5,901 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,267 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the general reported.