UNITED NATIONS, August 1./TASS/. Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has noted the reaction of the deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general, Farhan Haq, to Ukrainian drone strikes on civilian facilities in Moscow.

Earlier on Tuesday Haq told a briefing that the UN was against drone attacks on civilian facilities in Moscow, saying "we would want that to stop." "As soon as we began to criticize the UN officials harshly yesterday, they began to change their tune," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.

At a meeting of the UN Security Council on July 31, Polyansky called on the UN Secretariat to give an objective assessment of Ukraine’s terrorist methods, which are only delaying the chance for a peaceful settlement.

"We expect the UN Secretariat to finally remember the principles of objectivity and independence and find courage enough to give an unbiased assessment of the actions by the Kiev puppet regime. Ukraine’s use of terrorist methods is a factor that aggravates the Ukrainian crisis and delays the prospects for its peaceful settlement," he said at the meeting. "The United Nations should understand this quite well," the diplomat said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that two Ukrainian drones had been downed by the country’s Air Defense Forces over the Moscow Region, specifically over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts, while a third was jammed via electronic warfare technologies and then crash-landed into a Moscow City skyscraper.