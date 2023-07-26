Russian air defenses intercept seven US-made HIMARS rockets over past day

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two Storm Shadow cruise missiles over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted seven rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and two Storm Shadow cruise missiles," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Karmazinovka, Zolotaryovka and Rubezhnoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Verkhnekamenskoye, Yevgenovka, Yampolovka and Krasnaya Polyana in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chumatskoye and Dibrova in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 457 Ukrainian warplanes, 244 combat helicopters, 5,271 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,942 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,139 multiple rocket launchers, 5,624 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,906 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.