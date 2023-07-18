US seeking to dispose of old weapons in Ukraine, Russian envoy says

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. Washington’s decision not to replenish its stockpile of cluster munitions provided to Kiev makes it clear that the US seeks to use Ukraine to dispose of old weapons, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"Such a position perfectly demonstrates the true attitude of the United States towards Ukraine," he noted in a statement posted on the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel.

"Washington wants to use the republic to dispose of its old weapons, turning the once rich and fertile part of the USSR into a ‘burial ground’ where it will be simply impossible to live. Unexploded US submunitions will remain in this territory, as well as piles of scorched metal of the German-made Leopards and other Western materiel," Antonov pointed out.

"Declaring the lofty slogans about strengthening the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the US is plunging lower and lower in terms of observing elementary moral principles, cynically dumping the lethal waste on Ukraine," he added.

The US announced plans to send cluster munitions to Ukraine on July 7. However, the United Nations and a number of Washington’s allies opposed the decision. Many Democratic Party members also disagreed with the Biden administration’s plans. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu warned that US cluster munitions supplies to Kiev would prolong the conflict. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 16 that Washington had no plans to replenish the stockpile of cluster munitions it was sending to Ukraine.