Drone attack on Moscow shows Kiev ready to tempt fate for provocation — Donetsk leader

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The drone attack on Moscow has demonstrated that the Ukrainian leadership is ready to use any and all resources for their provocations, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Acting Head Denis Pushilin said on Tuesday.

"Today’s attack of Ukrainian drones on Moscow showed three things. First of all, the absolutely frenzied nature of the Ukrainian military and political leadership which yet again demonstrated that it is ready to use any resources and means for an open provocation. They didn’t accomplish what they wanted but the Kiev regime showed it was making an effort to the West. Secondly, Moscow turned out to be better protected than the enemy thought. Both the electronic warfare and air defense systems worked perfectly. And the third thing is that the emergency services worked cohesively while Moscow residents yet again saw that the Kiev regime will stop at nothing," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to Pushilin, "if with this chaotic and botched attack Ukraine wanted to unify the Russian people, then it succeeded."

Early in the morning on Tuesday, as a result of a drone attack, several buildings in Moscow sustained minor damage. According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, nobody was seriously injured in the incident. The Russian Defense Ministry specified that the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on targets in Moscow using eight fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. They were all downed.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said that Kiev had "no direct connection" to the attack.