Putin hopes to discuss economic matters at meeting with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that agreements "in the interests of economic development" will be reached at a trilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Conditions are in place "providing the basis to believe that relevant agreements, including as regards transport lines, can be reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the Russian leader said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"I believe we can discuss all that today at the trilateral meeting. I hope [we] will manage to agree on what is resting - absolutely obviously - in the sphere of economic development for Azerbaijan, for Armenia, and for the entire region," Putin said.

"It seems to me we will have time to discuss all that in the trilateral format," the head of state stressed.