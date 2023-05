DONETSK, May 4. /TASS/. Russian forces captured about 20 Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk area over the past ten days, a spokesman for the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) people’s militia told TASS on Thursday.

"Since April 23, about 20 Ukrainian personnel have surrendered," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian prisoners-of-war mostly include mobilized Ukrainian citizens sent to the frontline without proper military training, the spokesman specified.