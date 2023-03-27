US wants to militarize Japan anew — Russian security chief

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The United States has pushed Tokyo towards militarizing once again and wants to turn its people back into kamikazes, dying for the interests of others, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev opined in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

"Washington has pushed Tokyo toward militarizing once again. Japan's self-defense forces are becoming a full-fledged army capable of conducting offensive operations," the top security official said.

According to him, the impression is that they want "to make the citizens of the island state (Japan - TASS) kamikazes again, dying for the interests of others". In this context, he also pointed out that the West deliberately keeps silent on "how in the early 20th century their (Japanese - TASS) aggressiveness was used against the Soviet Union and China, while in the end the Japanese turned their weapons against the Americans, the British and their allies."

In addition to arming Japan, "Washington is trying to revive the spirit of Japanese militarism that seemed to have been eradicated in 1945," Patrushev said.

He also reiterated that, having bet on strike weapons, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that his country was purchasing 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the US.