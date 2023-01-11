Putin demands officials swiftly address issues raised by people in new territories

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 11. /TASS/. The difficult situation in the new Russian regions isn’t a reason to put off efforts to help the people there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The situation is difficult in the new constituents as military operations continue in some areas and it’s not nearly everywhere that peaceful life has been restored and people’s security has been assured," he told the cabinet at a meeting. "All these factors have to be taken into account."

"But all that isn’t a reason to take a break and postpone solving the most pressing issues. Specific goals need to be set right now and there should be steady, step-by-step progress in addressing them. That’s what people are waiting for as they have really fallen on hard times and are eager to see changes for the better," Putin said.

He reiterated his order for the cabinet to prepare a special program before the end of the current quarter to develop the new constituent regions of Russia.

"Before 2030, they must be on par with the rest of Russia in terms of infrastructure development, social services and many other quality-of-life parameters," the president said.

He ordered the cabinet, federal agencies and regional heads to act in as much coordination as possible to hammer out the details of the program.

"Of course, the most pressing issues of life have to be addressed right away, as a matter of urgency," Putin said, adding that it’s already happening this way.

He said "it’s important to set clear and understandable development targets for the new Russian regions so people know what will be built in their towns and settlements, what facilities will be rebuilt, how family incomes will rise, what government aid they will be entitled to, how kindergartens, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics will work, when enterprises will reopen, what support will be provided to small businesses and entrepreneurs and how infrastructure and transport will develop.".