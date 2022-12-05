Air raid alarm declared across entire Ukraine

KIEV, December 5. /TASS/. An air raid warning was declared across the entire Ukraine on Monday morning.

According to the official announcement website, sirens sounded at 09:41 a.m. (local time) in southern and central Ukraine: in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd and Nikolayev regions. At 12:47 p.m., an air raid alarm was also announced in the Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov regions, as well as in parts of the Zaporozhye Region under Kiev’s control.

At 1:10 p.m., sirens were sounded in Kiev and in several other regions, including in the Vinnitsa, Zhitomir and Kiev regions. Later, an air raid warning was declared in the western parts of Ukraine: in Zakarpatye, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov and Chernovtsy regions.

Previously, an air raid alarm was declared across the entire Ukraine on December 3.