UNITED NATIONS, October 1. /TASS/. Russia, Germany, Denmark and Sweden could take part in an investigation into an act of sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council.

"I believe that it’s the countries in whose territorial waters the act of sabotage took place, that’s Denmark and Sweden. Then, it’s Russia, who is the owner of the pipelines. Germany is the main recipient [of gas supplies] via these pipelines," he pointed out, when asked who could take part in the investigation.

However, Nebenzya does not expect the United Nations to somehow engage in the activity.

An incident at the Nord Stream pipelines certainly benefits the United States, Nebenzya said.

"The main question is whether the Nord Stream incident benefits the US. It certainly does. US liquified natural gas suppliers should be celebrating the manifold increase in LNG supplies to the European continent," he pointed out.

"We had no reason to destroy with our own hands the project in which we had invested heavily and from which we could have had a significant economic return," Nebenzya added.

On Tuesday, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on September 26. Swedish Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines. Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the situation on the West. "It’s clear to everyone who benefits from this. And the one who benefits from this is the one who did it," Putin stressed.