LPR ambassador says referendum progresses well, in compliance with international standards

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Rodion Miroshnik, the ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic in Moscow, on Saturday said the referendum for the republic to join Russia is progressing successfully and in full compliance with international standards.

"We regard the past one day as a good result, despite the fact that too little time was dedicated to preparation. But all the technical flaws are compensated by the desire of people to take part in the vote and the flurry of activity that they are showing," he said. "Given that we still have four days of voting, the result [turnout] that was achieved at the Lugansk People's Republic - almost 22% - is very good, given, again, the conditions of the voting."

It’s now expected that the number of votes cast by those who are staying in Russia will go up, he said.

The ambassador said that the vote meets all the international standards required for such events.

"The principles are that they should be available to all voters, they should be carried out without pressure, and the result should not be doctored, as it should reflect the real state of affairs," he said.

The diplomat said "the opportunity to participate is provided to a vast majority of people, not only living in the territory of the Lugansk People's Republic, but also beyond its borders." He said the only pressure exerted on the people comes from Ukraine that is trying to derail the referendum.

Referendums to join Russia as a federation constituent kicked off on September 23 in the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. They will last through September 27.