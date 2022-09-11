Russia considers tit-for-tat response to EU visa restrictions wrong — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Moscow believes that imposing retaliatory visa restrictions on citizens of European Union countries would be inappropriate, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"We consider it inappropriate to respond with the same stupidity," he said, commenting on the imposition of visa restrictions for Russians by EU countries.

The European Commission (EC) adopted a proposal on September 6 to terminate the visa facilitation agreement with Russia. Brussels anticipates that the EU Council will ratify this resolution, which will go into effect on September 12. It is assumed that the cost of visas and the terms of their issuance will rise dramatically, with tourism permits being issued last. The EC also urges EU members to conduct "reliability" checks on applicants seeking visas.