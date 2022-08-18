Kiev plans to carry out false flag attack on Soledar, LPR militia officer says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military-political leadership plans to shell the city of Soledar and blame it on Russia, Andrey Marochko, an officer with the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, said on Thursday.

"We learned from a reliable source today that the [Ukrainian] military-political leadership had handed down instructions to shell the city of Soledar," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Marochko pointed out that Kiev planned to target the city with 152 mm artillery, which was also in use with the Russian army and the LPR militia, in order to be able to blame them for shelling Soledar. "The attack will definitely target civilians so that there are a lot of civilian casualties and they [the Ukrainians] can use this information to discredit the Russian troops and the LPR People’s militia in the future, trying to depict Russia as an aggressor," he added.