Liberation of LPR does not guarantee full security of residents yet — militia

LUGANSK, August 11. /TASS/. The Lugansk People's Republic has liberated its whole territory, but it cannot yet guarantee the complete security of its residents, LPR people’s militia spokesman Andrey Marochko told TASS in an interview.

"I would like to explain why our forces are on the territory of the DPR. Even after we completely liberated the territory of the LPR, we are still unable to guarantee the safety of our people, because the weapons that the Ukrainian army now has let it hit cities and regions in the LPR, including those in the rear," he said.

Marochko stressed that now "it is necessary to move the enemy away far enough from where it would be unable to deal strikes."

Also, Marochko continued, "the Donetsk People's Republic has been our brother since 2014."

"Many people do not even make any distinction. All consider themselves as residents of Donbass," he stressed.

Marochko recalled that the forces of the two republics had previously carried out many operations together. The very first one was in 2015, when Debaltsevo was liberated. "The DPR and LPR people’s militia participated in that battle. It was a positive experience and it was developed later. Now all this experience is being used in practice. We liberated Mariupol and other localities in the DPR together," Marochko recalled.