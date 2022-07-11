Senior official in Zaporozhye Region safe after assassination plot

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Head of the Zaporozhye Region’s Melitopol District Andrey Siguta is safe following an assassination attempt, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the regional Interior Ministry Alexey Selivanov wrote on Telegram on Monday.

"The Ukrainian regime plotted to assassinate the Melitopol District Administration Head Andrey Siguta last night. Fortunately, he is safe and is continuing his work despite threats from Ukraine," he pointed out.

Selivanov specified that investigative activities were underway at the crime scene. "The details of the terrorist attack [will be provided] later. I would like to point out that it is civilians who primarily suffer from subversive and terrorist attacks. Everyone who seeks to undermine peace in the liberated areas will inevitably face punishment," he added.

Meanwhile, a special services source told TASS that law enforcement agencies had identified the perpretator behind the assassination attempt on Siguta.