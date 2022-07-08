MFA says German minister isn’t right in saying Lavrov wasn’t ready for talks at G20 event

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was incorrect when she stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wasn’t ready for talks at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia.

Zakharova made the comments in response to a statement by Baerbock that Lavrov held most of his meetings outside of the G20 meeting venue and that showed he wasn’t willing to engage in talks.

"Outside what venue? What a bunch of nonsense," Zakharova said on Telegram.

She said Lavrov was in the room of the meeting since it started and then conducted a series of bilateral meetings in a room next door. He also took part in many other G20 events, she said.