Russian brands will leave Dubai due to security threats, expert predicts

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russian brands will cease operations in Dubai amid a bad business environment due to the conflict in the Middle East, said Natalia Kermedchieva, Vice President for new brands of the Union of Shopping Centers.

"The chances of business recovering in terms of turnover are slim. Those who were planning to invest won’t do so. Dubai is now not seen as a safe hub. I predict that Russian retailers will close up shop there," she said in an interview with TASS.

Expansion into other countries, including Asian ones, will also be limited, Kermedchieva noted.

"Dubai previously helped sort out logistical flows, whereas today it will no longer play a role," she explained.