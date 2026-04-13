Bank of Russia sells $60.1 mln worth of yuan for April 10

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements dated April 10, 2026, totaling 4.6 bln rubles ($60.1 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

Currency sales on the domestic market with settlements dated April 9, 2026, also amounted to 4.6 bln rubles ($60.1 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the yuan-ruble instrument.