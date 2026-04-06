MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has attacked facilities of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) to inflict maximum damage on its largest shareholders, companies from the United States and Kazakhstan, the Russian defense ministry said.

Overnight into April 6, Kiev attacked facilities at the transshipment complex in Novorossiysk using drones in an attempt to destabilize the global hydrocarbon market and halt the supply of petroleum products to European consumers.

TASS has summed up key information about these attacks.

Drone attack

Overnight into April 6, the Kiev regime staged a drone attack on facilities at the transshipment complex in Novorossiysk, the defense ministry said.

According to the ministry, fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were used.

The attack was meant to destabilize the global hydrocarbon market and halt supplies of petrochemicals to European consumers.

The Kiev regime deliberately targeted facilities of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), an international oil transportation company.

The attack was geared to inflict maximum damage on its largest shareholders, companies from the United States and Kazakhstan.

Impact on facilities’ operation

The nighttime drone attack did not affect oil exports from Kazakhstan, the country’s energy ministry said.

Kazakh crude oil transportation via the main pipeline systems continues routinely as of April 6, the ministry said.

Export plans are being implemented as scheduled.