Putin, Macron may hold phone talks soon, but they aren’t on schedule yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron may hold phone talks soon but they aren’t on the schedule yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It can be assumed that this conversation may take place in the near future because they agreed in Moscow that they will make sure they are on the same page after the end of this round of contacts," Peskov said. "There’s no exact date yet, but it can appear on the schedule very quickly."

Asked how soon an agreement can be reached for the phone talks, Peskov said, "This is a period of fast-moving diplomatic efforts so things are arranged very quickly." It could happen before the end of the week, over the weekend or at the start of next week, he said. A day earlier, the spokesman said Putin and Macron hadn’t yet discussed the French president’s visit to Ukraine.

Macron flew to Moscow on February 7 for talks with the Russian leader, which lasted more than five hours. The next day, he flew from Moscow to Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. They discussed European security in the context of proposals that the US and NATO provide security guarantees the Ukrainian internal crisis.

At a joint press conference with Putin, the French leader promised that during the discussions in Kiev he would raise the issue of the implementation of the Minsk agreements and try to convey to the Ukrainian leader the main points of the discussion with Moscow about guarantees for security and stability in Europe. After the talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Macron announced his intention to have a new exchange of views with Putin by phone.