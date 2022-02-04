Turkey’s Erdogan claims he agreed with Zelensky to organize meeting with Putin

ANKARA, February 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that he achieved an agreement with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to organize a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"[Moscow] responded positively to our invitation to visit Turkey after Mr. Putin’s visit to China. We will define the date now, and then, I hope, we want to hold a high-level meeting, to gather Mr. Putin and Mr. Zelensky. We have achieved an agreement with Mr. Zelensky in this regard," Erdogan said, according to CNN Turk.

Earlier, Erdogan visited Ukraine, where he held talks with Zelensky, discussing, among other things, Ankara’s desire to mediate the settlement in Donbass.

Earlier, Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin stated that Erdogan invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to "resolve disagreements" between the two states.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky in Turkey is currently not being discussed in practice. According to Peskov, "the president says that he is ready to meet with anyone for business, but there must be an understanding what will be discussed and what such talks should achieve."

"There is no such understanding yet," he added.