Talks between Russian, Chinese leaders to be held on February 4 in Beijing, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Preparations for the Russia-China summit which will take place in Beijing on February 4, on the opening day of the Winter Olympics, are at full speed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russia’s diplomatic activities in 2021 on Friday.

"We are preparing an official Russian-Chinese summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the invitation of China’s President Xi Jinping, will visit Beijing on February 4, on the opening day of the Olympic Games, and full-scale talks at the highest level will be held on the same day," he confirmed.

The Russian top diplomat noted that, as is always the case when the two leaders interact, the talks "will encompass the entire range of relations that are distinguished by an intensive bilateral agenda and the unique architecture of bilateral relations that Russia practically doesn’t have with anyone else."

"I am talking about annual summits, the annual meetings of the heads of government and the annual sessions of five commissions at the level of deputy prime ministers that prepare the meetings of the heads of government," he explained. "This mechanism has proved its high effectiveness. The decisions are prepared that are thought through in detail, are executable and they really help increase our interaction. Thus, last year a record growth of the trade turnover was achieved, a very substantial one at that," the Russian foreign minister added.