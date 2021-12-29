Russian, OSCE officials hold talks on Transnistria issue in Vienna

VIENNA, December 29. /TASS/. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak has held talks with Special Representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office for the Transnistrian Settlement Process Thomas Mayr-Harting in Vienna on Wednesday.

Kozak highlighted a recent statement by Transnistria’s head Vadim Krasnoselsky who suggested that Tiraspol and Chisinau should resume dialogue on finding a comprehensive political solution to the Transnistrian conflict, including the future status of Transnistria.

"We support the idea. Russia has been consistently calling for finding a comprehensive peaceful political solution to end the conflict as soon as possible. We are interested in boosting this dialogue," Kozak told TASS. According to him, Chisinau has so far given no response to Krasnoselsky’s constructive initiative.

"Today, we discussed the impasse in talks that has persisted in recent years. The parties need to agree on the final options for ending the conflict and then, it will be possible to effectively solve the social and economic problems that are emerging in the current situation," the Russian official stressed.

Kozak added that he expected the OSCE, first and foremost its Polish presidency, to more forcefully encourage Chisinau to take a meaningful part in talks with Tiraspol. OSCE officials confirmed their interest in resuming a full-scale political process between Chisinau and Tiraspol.