Germany’s defense ministry prepares more aid for Ukraine, Pistorius says

BERLIN, January 13. /TASS/. Germany’s defense chief, Boris Pistorius, announced that the German Defense Ministry had prepared another military aid package for Ukraine as he dismissed a report in Der Spiegel alleging that Chancellor Olaf Scholz was blocking it.

"There is no blockade," Pistorius told Der Tagesspiegel. "We have prepared a new aid package for Ukraine in the Ministry of Defense," he continued. According to him, the decision has yet to be coordinated by the German government.

"This must now be decided politically. As soon as all questions have been clarified, I expect a corresponding decision," Pistorius specified.

Der Spiegel reported earlier this week, citing sources, that Scholz was blocking the allocation to Kiev of an additional military aid package worth €3 billion, which was being promoted by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Pistorius.