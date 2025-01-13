China-Russia trade rises 1.9% to $244.81 bln last year

BEIJING, January 13. /TASS/. In 2024, bilateral trade between China and Russia grew by 1.9% from 2023 to a record high of $244.81 bln, the Chinese customs authority reported.

Chinese imports from Russia were almost unchanged at $129.32 bln over the past 12 months, while Chinese exports to Russia saw a 4.1% rise to $115.49 bln, according to the service.

The Russian side’s surplus in trade with China fell by 23.8% in 2024 compared with 2023 to $13.83 bln.

In December, trade turnover between the two countries went up by 7.1% month-on-month to $21.97 bln, according to figures released. Imports from Russia to China increased by 6.2% in monthly terms to $10.67 bln, while exports from China to Russia rose by 7.9% to $11.3 bln.

Trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 29.3% in 2022 to $190 bln. In 2023, it reached a record level of $240.11 bln, having increased by 26.3%.