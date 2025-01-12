Croatia’s incumbent president winning elections with 73.6% — electoral authority

BELGRADE, January 12. /TASS/. Croatia’s incumbent President Zoran Milanovic is winning a commanding victory at the runoff presidential election with 73.6% of the vote, the State Electoral Commission said after counting ballots from 74.61% of polling stations.

Based on counting results from 5,040 out of 6,755 polling stations, Milanovic scored 691,934 votes, or 73.67%, while his rival, independent candidate Dragan Primorac, who is supported by the ruling Croatian Democratic Community, or HDZ, party, has 247,244 votes (26.33%).

The voter turnout was 43.76%.

The first round of voting was held on December 29, 2024. Neither of the eight contenders managed to win more than 50% of votes. Milanovic garnered 49.09% and Primorac, the former minister of science, education and sport, won 19.35%. To win the second round of voting, a candidate needs to have more votes than his rival.