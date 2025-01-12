Croatia’s incumbent president winning elections with over 77% — exit poll

BELGRADE, January 12. /TASS/. Croatia’s incumbent President Zoran Milanovic is winning a landslide victory at the runoff presidential election, according to the exit poll results released by the Dnevnik.hr news portal.

Thus, Milanovic is winning 77.86% of the vote while his rival, Dragan Primorac, who is supported by the ruling Croatian Democratic Community, or HDZ, party, has 22.14%.

According to the State Electoral Commission, the voter turnout at 4:30 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. GMT) was 34.77%.