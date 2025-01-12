Top Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss efforts to prevent risks to energy security

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The situation around Ukraine and issues of energy security were the focus of phone talks between Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Hakan Fidan of Turkey, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The two top diplomats exchanged views on international and regional problems, including in the context of the situation around Ukraine," it said. "Special attention was focused on efforts to prevent actions creating risks to energy security."

The ministers also "discussed further steps to support the Syrian settlement by means of organizing an inclusive national dialogue involving all political and ethno-religious forces in Syria and all foreign players capable of helping reach relevant agreements," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS that the two top diplomats held phone talks to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Syria, as well as issues of energy security.