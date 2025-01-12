One civilians wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attack on DPR’s Kurakhovo

DONETSK, January 12. /TASS/. A civilian was wounded in the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of a shelling attack by Ukrainian troops, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"A man born in 1986 received wounds of medium gravity after a shelling attack," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, more than 20 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops on settlements in the DPR were reported during the day. Two residential houses, four civilian infrastructure facilities, a power transmission line, and six cars were damaged in the city of Gorlovka.

Earlier, Gorlovka’s mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said that two civilians had been killed and three others had been wounded after Ukraine’s attacks on the city during the day.