IDF reports striking Hezbollah targets, routes for smuggling arms to Hezbollah in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, January 13. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported conducting strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon.

"Among the targets struck were a rocket launcher site, a military site, and routes along the Syria-Lebanon border used to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah," the IDF said in a statement.

According to the Israeli army, ahead of the strike, "the threat posed by the targets to the Israeli home front and IDF troops was presented to the monitoring mechanism of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and the threats were not addressed." "The IDF <…> will prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces in accordance with the ceasefire understandings," the Israeli military stressed.

Earlier, the Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen reported that the Israeli Air Force (IAF) delivered airstrikes on southern Lebanon as missiles were launched on suspected military positions and depots of the Hezbollah Shia militia and on the village of Janta, near the border with Syria, where Shia logistic bases are located.

Since a 60-day truce took effect on November 27, 2024, the IAF has struck hundreds of targets in Lebanon. As 39 people have been killed, local authorities have not specified whether civilians were among them though.

The truce agreement mandates the deployment of Lebanese troops along the southern border with UNIFIL support and the withdrawal of Hezbollah militias beyond the Litani River. In return, Israel is required to pull its troops from southern Lebanon, where they have been conducting a ground operation, within 60 days.