MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian military advisers and instructors in the Sahel region are busy trying to counter Russia, General Director of the Officer's Union for International Security (COIS) Alexander Ivanov told TASS.

"It is France that is mostly interested in destabilizing the region. Ukraine has neither means nor influence to carry out covert activities in the region on its own initiative. Thus, Kiev acts as a Paris-controlled puppet," Ivanov said.

To provide an example, the expert recalled the assault on Malian military personnel in July 2024. "Representatives of Ukraine openly admitted their involvement in this incident. Major media outlets have widely covered the topic of Ukraine's support to armed groups in Mali." "Ukraine has become active in Africa only because it tries to oppose Russia's interests," Ivanov noted.

African leaders should keep their eyes open for Ukraine's embassies on the continent, the expert believes. "[Their] activities and 'honest' intentions raise a lot of questions," he said.