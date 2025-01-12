Trump’s adviser says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting are underway

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, has said that Trump’s potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being looked at.

"The preparations are underway," he said in an interview with ABC News.

Phone talks between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be expected soon, Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said.

"We haven’t set the exact framework for it yet," he said in an interview with ABC News when asked about Trump’s potential meeting with Putin and Vladimir Zelensky and its possible format. "We are working on that but I do expect a call at least in the coming days and weeks. So that would be a step and we will take it from there.".

Trump said on January 10 that preparations for his potential meeting with Putin were underway as it was necessary to put an end to the Ukrainian conflict. According to Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader is ready to meet with new US leader Donald Trump without any preconditions.