Poland to discuss expanding NATO’s Corps Northeast with its allies

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Poland is planning to negotiate expanding the number of participants in the Multinational Corps Northeast with its NATO allies, the republic’s defense minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, told reporters.

"More than 20 member countries of the alliance have a representation in the command of the Corps Northeast headquartered in Szczecin. We will be seeking a broader representation. We are planning to hold talks with our allies to expand their participation because this is the most strategically important position in NATO’s eastern borders," the Polish defense chief said at a briefing in Szczecin broadcast by TVP Info.

The Multinational Corps Northeast was established by Poland, Germany and Denmark on September 18, 1999. The corps which has its headquarters in Poland’s Szczecin on the Baltic Sea currently has partakers from 21 countries. It has a rapid reaction capability ready and stand-by to take the lead of Allied operations across the alliance’s north-eastern flank as a regionally aligned NATO Response Corps.