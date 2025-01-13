Ukrainian troops sustain over 8,000 casualties in Lugansk region in past week

LUGANSK, January 13. /TASS/. Over the past week, Russian forces repelled 35 attempts by Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries to break through into the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), with enemy casualties exceeding 8,000, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"From January 4 to January 10, 2025, units from the Battlegroup West thwarted 19 Ukrainian attempts to retake lost positions, while units from the Battlegroup South foiled 16 enemy attempts to restore the tactical situation. In all, 35 enemy counterattacks were repelled," he said.

According to Marochko, Ukraine sustained over 8,050 casualties from actions by Russia’s battlegroups North, South and West over the past period, with the Battlegroup West inflicting the heaviest damage on enemy troops.

Also, Russian servicemen destroyed 33 enemy tanks, 96 field artillery guns, 10 electronic warfare and counterbattery systems, 21 field ammo depots, and more than 340 combat vehicles in that period, the expert added.