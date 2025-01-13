Taiwan records approach of six Chinese PLA warplanes, six vessels

HONG KONG, January 13. /TASS/. The Taiwanese military has registered the approach of six aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and six warships of the PLA Navy near the island, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on its page on X.

"Six PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. today (10:00 p.m. GMT on Sunday). Four of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ (air defense identification zone - TASS). We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the statement reads.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.